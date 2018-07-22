Tiger Woods has been dating restaurant manager Erica Herman since September 2017
Who Is Tiger Woods’ New Girlfriend Erica Herman?
Tiger Woods has been at the centre of attention again this week, but for all the right reasons – and his return to form may have been helped by new girlfriend, Erica Herman.
Herman, 33, managed her 42-year-old boyfriend’s pop-up restaurant, The Woods, and the pair have been dating since September 2017.
The pair were spotted together at the Presidents Cup last autumn, during which time Herman was wearing a “Player Spouse” badge reserved for wives and girlfriends.Soon after, they made their relationship public, and despite Woods’ busy schedule, they have been spending a great deal of time together.
Herman has supported Woods on the course and spent time with his children, and earlier this month, in the lead up to The Open, they cheered on Serena Williams together at Wimbledon.
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
Tiger Woods In Contention For 15th Major
Woods rolled back the years on Saturday at…
The Open Championship Leaderboard 2018
Check out the latest scores from Carnoustie
Since divorcing Elin Nordegren in 2010, after admitting to a string of infidelities, Woods’ private life has been played out in public, which coincided with a major loss of form and numerous injuries, the seriousness of which threatened to end his career.
He dated American skier Lindsey Vonn for three years, a relationship that ended in May 2015, and has been linked with a string of of women since.
However, as he enters the twilight of the career, Woods finally appears to be happy off the course, as well as on it.
He goes into his final round of the 147th Open Championship just four shots adrift of the leaders, which includes defending champion Jordan Spieth.Woods has won 79 times of the PGA Tour but has not won a Major for over a decade. Should that drought end at Carnoustie, it would be one of the greatest comeback victories of all time.
Plenty of players talk of the need to feel at ease off the course and produce their best form when they are. Could Erica Herman be the secret behind Woods’ return to form?