We take a look at some of the most incredible PGA Tour stats from Tiger's career.

10 Mind-Boggling Tiger Woods PGA Tour Stats

Thanks to his 2019 victories at The Masters and ZOZO Championship, Tiger Woods has managed to tie Sam Snead for the most wins ever on the PGA Tour with 82. Of course 15 of those were Major Championships and when taking a deeper look into the his career it is easy to get lost in the absurdity of some of the numbers.

We are not exaggerating when we say that some of them are mind-boggling so let’s take a look at some of them.

1. Woods took 359 starts to get to 82 which means his win percentage on the PGA Tour is 22.8%.

2. Those 82 wins came in seven different countries and 16 different states.

3. In total he has won 26 different tournaments on the PGA Tour and 45 of his 82 wins came at seven different tournaments.

4. Those seven tournaments are; WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (Akron): 8, Arnold Palmer Invitational: 8, Farmers Insurance Open: 7, WGC-Mexico Championship (Doral): 7, Masters Tournament: 5, Memorial Tournament: 5, BMW Championship: 5.

Golf Monthly Instruction

5. 79 of his 82 PGA Tour wins came in stroke-play events. The other three came in matchplay.

6. The month Tiger has been the most successful is August with 15 wins. The only month he hasn’t won a PGA Tour event is December.

7. In the 1990’s he won 15 times, 56 times in the 2000’s and 11 times in the 2010’s.

8. Tiger has converted 54-hole leads of any kind into victory a total of 55 times from 59 attempts.

9. Woods won 32 times in a five-year span from 1999-2003. In that same period, no other player on the PGA Tour had more than five.

Trending On Golf Monthly

10. He has been in 12 PGA Tour playoffs and won 11 of them. (The player he lost to was Billy Mayfair).

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.