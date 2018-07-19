Tiger Woods Suffers Neck Injury Scare At The Open

Tiger Woods wears tape on his neck after waking up with soreness

Tiger Woods arrived on the first tee at the 147th Open Championship with tape on his neck, after waking up with soreness.

It did not stop the 14-time Major winner, who’s making his first Open appearance since 2015, from finding the fairway with a solid iron shot.

Woods, 42, has been slowly finding his form again this season as he looks to overcome a miserable few years battling injury, including serious surgery on his back.

Whilst the tape looks to be a precautionary measure, all eyes will be on Woods over the opening holes to see how serious the injury is and whether the three-time Open champion can overcome any pain.