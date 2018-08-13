Since his return in December, Tiger Woods has risen well over 1,000 places in the Official World Golf Ranking

Tiger Woods Up To World Number 26

Go back prior to the Hero World Challenge less than a year ago and Tiger Woods was ranked 1,199th in the world.

He has just recovered from a fourth back surgery and did not even know if he’d be able to complete 72 holes whilst walking, let alone compete in a golf tournament.

Look today and you’ll see that the 14-time major winner now sits at 26th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

That’s an increase of 1,173 places in nine months.

Woods went into the Hero World Challenge in December ranked 1,199th in the world and a 15th place finish catapulted him up over 500 places to number 668.

Since then, it has been an upward trajectory.

Woods’ T6th finish at The Open propelled him to world number 50 which, crucially, got him into the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational for last hurrah at Firestone where he has won eight times.

His 2nd place at Bellerive in the USPGA then moved him up inside the world’s top 30 for his highest ranking since December 2014.