We are still a few weeks away from the PGA Tour restarting but there is another big charity match on this week

Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson The Match 2 Betting Tips

It has been a while since I have had the pleasure of putting together some golf betting tips, and with the PGA Tour still 3 weeks away from restarting there is a little longer to wait to bet on a full pro tournament.

Related: PGA Tour Season To Restart In June Without Fans

However there is a match on this Sunday that will have a load of you guys tuning in so I thought it would be a good time to knock the rust off and give a few tips.

Related: How to watch Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson The Match 2

The Match 2 will not only be a head-to-head between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson it will also include two of America’s biggest ever American Football stars in the form of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Tiger Woods is teaming up with two-time Superbowl Champion Peyton Manning while Mickelson is with six-time champ Tom Brady.

Related: Who are Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

Both Manning and Brady have similar handicaps around 8 so The Match could be an interestingly close contest.

It would appear that Team Tiger has the edge at the moment – the Medalist Golf Course they are playing on is one of Tiger’s home clubs – and it would appear that one of their opponents (Brady) failed to break 100 there in March last year.

The GM Tipster gives betting tips throughout the year on PGA Tour and European Tour events – check out the golf betting tips homepage for how well he has done in 2020.

Get up to £125 when you Bet on Woods, Manning vs. Mickelson, Brady with SportNation 50% UP TO £125 with Sport Nation Deposit up to £250 using code SNWEL125 and a 50% Bonus up to a maximum of £125 will be credited as Bonus funds. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson The Match 2 Betting Tips Advised Bets

Outright Winner – Tiger Woods / Peyton Manning to win 4/9 – Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to win 7/4 with Sportnation.bet – Very skinny odds in a two horse race pick you winner and put 10 points on it. Tiger I feel has the edge and maybe the better playing partner.

SportNation Offer – Deposit up to £250 using code SNWEL125 and a 50% Bonus up to a maximum of £125 will be credited as Bonus funds

Woods or Mickelson to make an Eagle – 5 points each way at 3/1 with William Hill – Four par-5s all reachable in two for the pros – the only issue is that this includes the 18th and The Match may be over by that point!

William Hill Offer – Bet £10 Get £30in free bets (Credited as 2 x £15 bets)

All players to hit the 1st fairway – 5 points each way at 11/2 with William Hill – The opening par-4 is only 373 off the tips and 301 yards from the members tees – so it is likely that the players will opt for irons from the 1st tee and this could mean all hitting the fairway… depends on the nerves of the amateurs.

Magazine Subscription Deal

Someone to have a Hole In One – 1 point each way at 66/1 with William Hill – There are four par 3s including one late on at the 16th – none of them seem particularly long – and although these odds are still a little skinny for what would be an incredible thing to occur – it’s a bit of a fun bet to have.

Please bet responsibility and good luck!