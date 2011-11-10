Titleist to hold free custom fit day at The Belfry

Titleist are offering free custom fittings on the Titleist 910 range on Friday 18th November.

The free-of-charge fitting day will take place at the The Belfry’s National Custom Fit Centre at its PGA Golf Academy between 12-6pm.

Anyone attending will be fitted for 910 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids by one of Titleist’s technicians using the SureFit Tour Hosel technology.

The Titleist fitting team will also be in attendance and will lead golfers through detailed 45-minute fittings for clubs.

Director of golf at The Belfry, Gary Silcock said: “The Titleist Fitting Day gives members of the public a fantastic opportunity to try out and be fitted for some of the very best golf clubs on the market.

“We continue to welcome the biggest brands in golf for important product fitting days and the Titleist event further highlights this pulling power of our PGA National Academy.”

To book one of the limited number of spaces or to find out more, please contact The Belfry.