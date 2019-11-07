Western Gailes in Ayrshire was targeted by vandals who damaged multiple greens

Top 100 Course Western Gailes Has Multiple Greens Vandalised

Western Gailes Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland has had a number of its greens targeted by vandals.

We believe the shocking vandalism took place on three of the course’s greens with what looked like a spade, although we have also seen reports of four greens being damaged as well as the practice putting green.

The damage took place before a big Ayrshire Winter Golf Association (AGWA) fixture, leading to the vandalised greens being out of play and made into temporaries.

The Ayrshire Winter Golf Association wrote on Facebook: “This photograph was taken today at Western Gailes prior to the first match starting in the AWGA fixture . Vandals used what looked like a spade to damage 3 of the greens resulting in 3 temporary greens being in play.”

One user commented, “I played there today in the event and apart from the 1st green being out of play the greenkeepers had done an amazing job in getting the rest back in play, so much so that you could hardly see the damage.”

Another user posted, “Why? All levels of wrong?” Whilst another simply put, “Ridiculous.”

The course is one of Scotland’s finest and ranks 49th in Golf Monthly’s UK&I Top 100 Course rankings.

A traditional links, it plays between sea and railway with stunning vistas of the Firth of Clyde and Isle of Arran.

Related:Police enquires after shocking golf course vandalism

It’s part of a stunning stretch of links golf along Scotland’s west coast with the likes of Troon, Prestwick, Gailes Links and Turnberry all nearby.

Trending On Golf Monthly

We are awaiting comment from Western Gailes GC.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram