Toptracer Adds Bethpage Black And Royal St George’s

Toptracer has added two Major Championship venues in Bethpage Black and Royal St George’s to its Virtual Golf mode.

The technology is the world leader in ball-tracing technology and can be played at many driving ranges across the UK and a total of 250 venues worldwide.

As well as the two aforementioned courses, players can also experience the likes of Pebble Beach and St Andrews.

The tough par-3 8th at Bethpage Black is now also available on the Closest to the Pin mode.

In addition to playing rounds of golf and and Nearest the Pin, Toptracer also includes longest drive modes and other fun games that can be played by both skilled and non-skilled golfers.

More new modes have also been added in the child-friendly ‘Go Fish’, where players bid to capture each of the 24 different sea creatures in a virtual aquarium.

Capture the Flag has also been added, which is a 15-shot game to help improve accuracy by challenging players to aim at physical targets on the driving range.

Speaking about the company’s latest updates, Toptracer President, Ben Sharpe, said: “We are very excited to be bringing not one, but two more world-class golf courses to our Virtual Golf mode for our guests to enjoy.

“Despite this year’s Open Championship being postponed, Toptracer Range technology will allow the world to see and play the links at Royal St. George’s, as well as attempt to master the notoriously difficult Bethpage Black, all from a driving range bay.

“This, along with other developments outlined, exemplifies our commitment to relentless innovation and continuous improvement from both a customer services and consumer experience perspective.”

