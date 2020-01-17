Pine Ridge Golf Club in Surrey became the latest club to join the Toptracer range of installations.

Toptracer Celebrates 100th European Installation

Pine Ridge Golf Club in Surrey has become the 100th and latest golf facility in Europe to have Toptracer installed at its 36-bay, floodlit driving range which is sure to make it the go-to practice and entertainment location in the area.

Toptracer Range combines technology and fun to transform golf driving ranges into ultimate entertainment destinations. Thanks to ball-tracing technology, Toptracer provides accurate shot data that can enrich practice or be used as competition between friends.

Using cameras mounted around the facility and 21-inch monitors found in each hitting bay, Toptracer Range technology produces an array of details relating to each shot struck – including distance, speed, launch angle, shape and more. Data is instantly recorded and displayed on the screen through a player profile that can be accessed via the Toptracer Range community application.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

Commenting on reaching the recent milestones, Toptracer’s European General Manager, Paul Williams, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have reached the landmark of installing our 100th Toptracer Range facility in Europe.

“There are no signs whatsoever of the Toptracer Range revolution slowing down, and we’ve also now reached a staggering 1,700 total bays across Europe. This is a great achievement, but we won’t be slowing up as we’re fully committed to providing golf facilities globally with the most exciting product in golf.”

Players can compete in various game modes that are suited to all ages and skill levels, including: long-drive competitions, Closest to the Pin or even teeing it up virtually on one of the world’s best courses.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Additionally Toptracer has already been introduced at over 200 venues worldwide. These include leading clubs in the USA and Europe as well as facilities in Australia, Canada, Central America, Asia and the Middle East.

For more golf news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.