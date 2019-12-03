The challenge, running from December 5-8, will test players from a variety of shots at over 200 driving ranges around the world.

Toptracer Debuts Nine Shot Range Challenge

Toptracer Range has designed a new skills-based competition that will test a golfer’s shot-making ability between 55 and 160 yards.

The Nine Shot Challenge will start on Thursday 5th December at 12am (local time) and run until Sunday 8th December at 11:59pm (local time) at more than 200 Toptracer Ranges around the world.

Scoring is based on each player’s proximity to the hole on each of their nine shots. Golfers can view their real-time rankings against participants from Toptracer Range locations like Yokohama in Japan, GolfCity Pulheim in Germany, Spring Hills Country Club in South Korea, and Del Mar Golf Center in the United States.

“Growing up, this type of competition would have been unheard of, but Toptracer Range technology makes this global challenge possible,” said Ben Sharpe, President of Toptracer Global.

“Topgolf Entertainment Group is committed to connecting people and communities through the shot-tracing technology and enhanced driving range experiences we provide. We believe this sort of competition will evolve into more meaningful and larger events that will continue to grow the game of golf and connect people on a much larger scale.”

The global competition will be free to enter and participants can play as an individual or as a group of four. Competitors will be able to have as many attempts as possible up until the 8th of December.

Additionally, competitors will be able to see their names and nationality on the global leaderboard. There are now over 50 Toptracer locations spread across the UK.

As soon as the competition has been completed, the nine-club challenge will be available as a new game mode in the first quarter of 2020.

