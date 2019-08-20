The end of the 2019 PGA Tour season is here - check out these Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

The final event of the 2019 PGA Tour season is here with the Tour Championship being played at East Lake Golf Club.

To say this week is different is an understatement, due to the PGA Tour changing the rules for the FedExCup the players start on different scores depending on where they finished at the end of last week.

That means Justin Thomas (2/1) starts the event on 10 under par – two shots clear of Patrick Cantlay (4/1) on 8 under par.

Brooks Koepka (5/1) and Rory McIlroy (8/1) are also well fancied and close enough to Thomas to put pressure on him.

It could be a big shame that the PGA Tour has changed the format – there will be no chance to relive the scenes of a player like Tiger Woods winning – as he did last year.

