Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
The final event of the 2019 PGA Tour season is here with the Tour Championship being played at East Lake Golf Club.
To say this week is different is an understatement, due to the PGA Tour changing the rules for the FedExCup the players start on different scores depending on where they finished at the end of last week.
That means Justin Thomas (2/1) starts the event on 10 under par – two shots clear of Patrick Cantlay (4/1) on 8 under par.
Brooks Koepka (5/1) and Rory McIlroy (8/1) are also well fancied and close enough to Thomas to put pressure on him.
It could be a big shame that the PGA Tour has changed the format – there will be no chance to relive the scenes of a player like Tiger Woods winning – as he did last year.
Tour Championship Format And Prize Money
Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Jon Rahm 5 points each way at 14/1 with Sportnation.bet – Starts six shots back, this is his third appearance in the Tour Championship and has had back-to-back top 5s in the play-offs this year – indeed he has had seven top 11s in a row including a win. Has the power to get back to the Justin Thomas etc.
Matt Kuchar 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not in a hot run of form at the moment but he does start at four under par – so is only three back if you take out the first two. Like him at these odds.
Paul Casey 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – An East Lake specialist with four top 5s – he starts way back at two under – but he is a serious each way contender at this price.
Jason Kokrak 1 point each way 300/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had three top 20s in a row and has risen to 58th in the world. Under no pressure to perform with 400K guaranteed for just getting to East Lake – so could well put in a charge. At this price and with just a 30-man field he has a good shot of making you money.
