Now that the 2018/19 PGA Tour season is over, we look at 10 of the best rounds. By Callum Ferguson

10 Best Rounds On The PGA Tour 2019

The PGA Tour season drew to a close with Rory McIlroy’s Tour Championship and FedEx Cup victories.

The new-look season finale was the culmination of another excellent PGA Tour campaign featuring some ridiculously good golf, as always.

Below, we pick out the 10 best rounds in date order…

Xander Schauffele – Tournament of Champions, Jan 3-6

-11/62 final round

Xander Schauffele started the year in fine form and won the Tournament of Champions after posting a final score of 62.

The Tournament of Champions is the calendar-year opening tournament on the PGA Tour.

Schauffele started the final round in fourth place, with Gary Woodland leading on -17.

Woodland went on to shoot 68 in a bogey-free final round, however this was not enough to keep hold of top spot.

Schauffele went on to record a 62, which included two eagles and eight birdies.

After starting his round with a bogey, the 25-year-old was six shots off the lead.

He would then go on to shoot -6 through the remaining eight holes on the front nine.

This included a chip-in on the par 5 ninth to make eagle; placing him only one shot off the lead.

Arguably the shot of the day came from the American on the 12th hole where he had 107 yards to the hole with his second shot and flew the ball straight to the hole.

The ball bounced twice before going in off the flag for his second eagle of the day.

Schauffele birdied the last two holes to take the outright lead and held on to win the Tournament of Champions.

Adam Long – Desert Classic, Jan 17-20

-7/65 final round

The relatively unknown Adam Long won his first PGA Tour event at the Desert Classic in January with a clutch final round.

The rookie began Sunday in third place but managed to claw back at Phil Mickelson’s lead to win in California.

Mickelson failed to extend his lead, making two bogeys on the front nine.

Despite making five birdies in total and finishing with a final score of 69, that was not enough for the 49-year-old.

Long was able to remain calm and shot a bogey-free 65.

On the 12th hole, he was able to chip in just off the green for a birdie.

This started a surge of confidence in which he made three birdies in four holes to apply the pressure to Mickelson.

In front of the veteran, Mickelson, Long grew into his round and made an incredible birdie on the final hole from a bad lie to win the tournament.

Francesco Molinari – Arnold Palmer invitational, Mar 7-10

-8/64 final round

Francesco Molinari surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer invitational in March.

Starting early on the final round, Molinari began the day in 17th place.

After three frustrating rounds, the Italian was just four under at the start of the Sunday.

Both Matthew Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy began the final day as the two leaders however were left defeated by Molinari whose 64 was enough to see him win at Bay Hill.

A fantastic bogey-free round saw him make eight birdies left him top of the pile.

A chip-in for birdie on the 8th hole from the back of the green where the grass is long and tangly saw him go to just one off the lead.

Molinari finished his round in style, making a birdie on the 18th from a massive 43 feet.

This saw him take a two shot lead, which no one could touch.

Tiger Woods – The Masters, Apr 11-14

-2/70 final round

Tiger Woods won his first Major since 2008 at The Masters.

Francesco Molinari began the day as the leader, however uncharacteristically made a double bogey on the 12th hole after putting his tee shot into the water.

Molinari was one of four players to go in the water in the final two threesomes but Woods found the middle of the green with ease to make up ground.

This gave Tiger the opening to take the outright lead as he did on the 13th hole with a birdie.

Molinari would continue to struggle, making another double bogey on the 15th hole.

Woods, on the other hand, birdied the 15th and then almost holed his tee shot on 16 for the easiest of birdies.

He finished his round with a bogey which was enough to secure his fifth Masters and his 15th Major.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Tiger is second on the all-time Major wins list and is three shy of equalling Jack Nicklaus’ tally of 18.

Brooks Koepka – USPGA Championship, May 16-19

-7/63 first round

Brooks Koepka has dominated golf over the past couple of years and won the USPGA Championship in May with a fantastic opening round of 63.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, many expected high scores due to the extremely tough playing conditions.

However, that was no problem for Brooks Koepka who shot an opening round score of 63.

Playing alongside Tiger Woods, Koepka had a bogey-free round with seven birdies to take the top spot on the leaderboard.

The American continued his form shooting a 65 on the second day and never really looked back.

Patrick Cantlay – Memorial tournament, May 30-June 2

-8/64 final round

Patrick Cantlay made eight birdies in a bogey-free round to win his second PGA Tour title.

He made three consecutive birdies from holes seven through to nine, taking him to just two shots off the lead at -16.

Cantlay continued his fine form and came inches from an eagle on the par-5 15th.

The 27-year-old came from four shots behind Martin Kaymer to win the tournament by two.

Rory McIlroy – Canadian Open, Jun 6-9

-9/61 final round

Heading into the final day, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson were tied for the lead on -13.

McIlroy, who won The Players Championship in March, shot 61 to easily see off Simpson to win Canadian Open.

Simpson was only able to shoot 68 on his final round, giving McIlroy a seven shot victory margin.

The Northern Irishman started quickly, making an easy birdie an the opening hole after his eagle pitch rattle the flag and very nearly dropped.

This instantly gave him the outright lead.

By the 11th hole his lead had spread to five shots over both Matt Kuchar and Shane Lowry.

McIlroy’s incredible round continued to improve.

A 7 iron from 196 yards landed to within five feet was subsequently holed for an eagle on the 17th par-5.

Gary Woodland – US Open, Jun 13-16

-2/69 final round

Gary Woodland won his first Major at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Starting the day as the overnight leader, the big-hitter made four birdies with two dropped shots to hold off Brooks Koepka.

Big moments came at the par-3 7th where he made a great par putt and the par-5 14th which he birdied after a sensational 3 wood.

He made an excellent up-and-down on the par-3 17th and then holed a 35 footer for birdie on 18 to win by two.

Shane Lowry – The Open, Jul 18-21

-8/63 third round

Proud Irishman Shane Lowry won his first Major in front of his home fans at Royal Portrush.

Lowry had the backing of the crowd and was able to storm into the lead by the end of the third day after posting a fantastic 63.

Eight birdies for the 32-year-old in a bogey-free round saw him fly to the the top of the leaderboard.

He made three consecutive birdies from 15 through to 17 and parred the final hole to finish his great round.

That put him four ahead with just 18 to play, which was a big enough margin to stroll to victory.

Rory McIlroy Tour Championship Aug 22-25

-4/66 final round

McIlroy went in to the final round one behind Brooks Koepka at East Lake with $15m on the line and produced one of the rounds of the year.

The four-time Major winner made four birdies in his first 13 holes to distance himself from the pack but two bogeys at 14 and 15 pegged him back.

He closed out the season in fine form, however, and finished with two birdies in a row to win his second FedEx Cup trophy.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Other notables: Justin Thomas 61/-11 at the BMW Championship and Matthew Wolff -6/65 at the 3M Open.