We all love our trusty old clubs, but so do some Tour Pros who are still playing with equipment released throughout the last decade...

10 Players Still Using Older Clubs On Tour

The technology in golf clubs this year has reached new highs with clubs offering faster and more accurate shots than ever before.

Most of the world’s best make the most of the technology on offer, although, like many club golfers, some seem to have old trusty clubs they just can’t take out of their bags.

Below, we take a look at 10 players on Tour who are still using older equipment…

Henrik Stenson

The Iceman still has his Callaway Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood from 2009 and also his rare Callaway Legacy Black irons.

His strong 3 wood is fitted with a Grafalloy Blue shaft which is now also a classic.

He has revealed in the past that he has a box full of Grafalloy Blue shafts in his loft as they are no longer in production.

The forged Legacy Black irons were made for the Japanese market and came out in 2013.

Adam Scott

The Aussie still uses Titleist 680MB irons that were originally released in 2003.

Titleist did a very small re-run of them in 2018 so he could be using a much newer set inspired by the originals, although he was using them before the re-run too.

Steve Stricker

The 2020 US Ryder Cup captain also uses an old set of Titleist irons in the form of the 755s.

The American used them back in 2007 to win the Barclays and then won more tournaments with them before switching to the AP2s.

Stricker’s irons aren’t the only clubs in his bag that are getting on, he also has a 913 driver and a 915 fairway wood, along with an SM6 wedge and an older Vokey.

He also still has his old-school Odyssey White Hot #2 putter.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, like Stricker, doesn’t have many products from 2019 in his bag.

The Englishman still uses the TaylorMade M2 driver from 2017, a Titleist 917 fairway wood from 2016 and older Ping S55 irons from 2013.

His wedges are a mix of Titleist Vokeys from the SM6 to the SM5.

He still putts with a Yes Tracy putter, which is the same flat stick he has had in the bag since his amateur days pre-2013.

Andrew Putnam

Putnam also uses TaylorMade’s M2 driver, which is the older version of Matt Fitzpatrick’s.

The American has the original M2 in the bag from 2016.

It’s not just his driver that is old either, as both his 3 wood and hybrid are now classics.

His 3 wood is the Cleveland Launcher DST from 2009 and his hybrid is an old Adams IDEA Tour Prototype.

Bubba Watson

The two-time Masters champion is another who still uses Ping’s S55 irons.

“I love them. They’ve been good to me. I’ve won a few tournaments with them so I didn’t really see any reason to switch,” he told Golf Monthly.

“Mr Solheim and Ping said it was okay.”

He also told us that he favours them for their low ball flight and workability.

WATCH: Bubba Watson What’s in the bag?

Marcus Kinhult

The Swede won the 2019 British Masters on the European Tour and is yet another player currently using Ping’s S55 irons from 2013.

His bag is mostly made up of Ping gear with a Titleist 917 fairway from 2016 and an Odyssey putter.

Paul Casey

The Englishman still has Mizuno’s MP-5 irons from 2015 in the bag.

He also carries a Mizuno MP-25 4 iron.

Patrick Reed

The 2017 Masters champion has had a very eclectic bag since leaving Callaway at the end of the 2017 season.

He currently has a Ping G400 driver, which he won the Masters with, and a Callaway XR 16 3 wood from 2016.

Reed switched that in for his old Nike VR Pro Limited 3 wood from 2011 and also switched his Callaway MB1 irons out for much older Nike VR Pro blades.

The American still has Callaway irons but in the form of RAZR X MB blades from 2011.

Thorbjorn Olesen

The Dane has been a free agent since Nike departed from the equipment market in 2016.

Since then, he has been using TaylorMade’s PSi Tour irons from 2015.