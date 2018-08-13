10 Things You Don’t Know About Brooks Koepka

Double US Open and now USPGA Champion Brooks Koepka may well be a name you have heard of before, but do you know the story behind the golfer?
10 things you didn’t know about Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka was outstanding in winning the US Open in 2017, his first Major Championship, then he made it two US Opens in as many years when he defended his trophy at Shinnecock Hills in June 2018, he then made it three Majors in 18 months when he won the 2018 USPGA Championship.
1The USPGA Championship was his 9th professional tournament win
2 Koepka is only the 5th player in the history of golf to win the US Open and USPGA Championship in the same year. The others were Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
3 He is the 20th player to win two Majors in the same year.
4 Koepka started playing golf when he was 10 years old following a car crash that left him with facial injuries and meant he was banned from playing contact sports.
Who is Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Jena Sims?
5 His girlfriend, who was seen celebrating with him at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, is actress Jena Sims who has been in films alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and Michael Douglas. She also runs an award-winning non-profit organisation called Pageant of Hope
6 Brooks has a brother called Chase who is also a pro golfer, whereas Brooks is in the world’s top 10 Chase is a little behind ranked 383rd in the world.
Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?
7 Koepka’s great-uncle Dick Groat played shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, won two World Series and was the 1960 National League MVP.
8 Koepka was Rookie of the Year on both European and PGA Tours in 2015 – he won the Phoenix Open that year and finished 10th in the Open Championship.
9 Koepka is the first person to successfully defend the US Open since Curtis Strange in 1989.
10 Koepka shot 75 in the first round at Shinnecock Hills, five over par, the last person to shot 5 over or more in the US Open and win was Raymond Floyd in 1986 at… Shinnecock Hills.
Koepka will be guaranteed a spot in the USA Ryder Cup team which takes place at the end of September.