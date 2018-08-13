10 Things You Don’t Know About Brooks Koepka

Double US Open and now USPGA Champion Brooks Koepka may well be a name you have heard of before, but do you know the story behind the golfer?

10 things you didn’t know about Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka was outstanding in winning the US Open in 2017, his first Major Championship, then he made it two US Opens in as many years when he defended his trophy at Shinnecock Hills in June 2018, he then made it three Majors in 18 months when he won the 2018 USPGA Championship.

1The USPGA Championship was his 9th professional tournament win

2 Koepka is only the 5th player in the history of golf to win the US Open and USPGA Championship in the same year. The others were Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

3 He is the 20th player to win two Majors in the same year.

4 Koepka started playing golf when he was 10 years old following a car crash that left him with facial injuries and meant he was banned from playing contact sports.

Who is Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Jena Sims?

5 His girlfriend, who was seen celebrating with him at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, is actress Jena Sims who has been in films alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and Michael Douglas. She also runs an award-winning non-profit organisation called Pageant of Hope

Gliding like a Rolex ❤️ A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

6 Brooks has a brother called Chase who is also a pro golfer, whereas Brooks is in the world’s top 10 Chase is a little behind ranked 383rd in the world.