Take a look at these 12 facts on the 2012 US Open winner.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson was the 8th placed definite qualifier for the 2018 Ryder Cup, squeezing in off the back of his Players Championship victory in May and solid performances in all four Major Championships this year.

1 Simpson picked up the biggest win of his career at the 2012 US Open. Posting a score of +1 he was able to secure a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson.

2 Currently ranked number 20 in the world, his previous best was number 5.

3 He has been involved in five playoffs on the PGA Tour and has managed to secure victory in only one, the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship.

4 His 2018 victory at the Players Championship was his first win on the PGA Tour for nearly five years.

5 His real name is James Frederick Webb Simpson.

6 His wife, Dowd Simpson also goes by her middle name too. Her real name is Taylor Dowd Keith.

7 Webb is the fifth of six sons from Sam Simpson.

8 He has the course record of 63 at TPC Sawgrass (along with Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Roberto Castro, Martin Kaymer, Jason Day, Colt Knost, and Brooks Koepka).

9 The American went to Wake Forest College on an Arnold Palmer scholarship in 2004.