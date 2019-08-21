Michelle Liu becomes the youngest player to appear in the CP Women's Open in its 47 year history. By Callum Ferguson

There’s A 12-Year-Old Playing On The LPGA Tour This Week

Michelle Liu will tee up at the CP Canadian Women’s Open on the LPGA Tour this week aged just 12 years, 9 months and 6 days.

She qualified as the lowest Canadian in the Canadian Women’s Amateur last month and breaks the record previously set by Brooke Henderson who was aged just 14 back in 2012 as the youngest player to compete at the CP Women’s Open.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Liu said, “I look up to Brooke Henderson, just because she’s a great player, great personality, Canadian.”

Watch her swing below –

Liu continued to say that she will be “probably still pretty nervous, but I would say it’s just a matter of simplifying it [her game] to each shot instead of thinking too much about who is watching, what’s going on, that sort of stuff.”

Her and Henderson met on the driving range on Monday.

“I played my first event when I was 14 and it was life-changing”, Henderson said.

“I learned so many great experiences from it. Met a lot of pros, which was pretty cool. I was pretty star-struck.

“I think maybe if she can get past that and just try to play her game, that would be best.”

Liu will be aiming to emulate defending champion Henderson’s success this week.

So how does Liu’s achievement compare other young golfers? Here are some other great young achievements –

– In 2012, Lydia Ko became the youngest LPGA winner aged just 15-years-old and also became the No. 1 ranked woman aged just 17-year-old. This made her the youngest played of either gender to be ranked No.1 in professional golf.

– Ariya Jutanugarn appeared on the LPGA Tour aged 11

– Don Dunkelberger holds the record for the male PGA Tour and played in the 1937 Chicago Open aged 11 years, 11 months and 10 days. After shooting 103 on the opening day, Don unfortunately withdrew from the competition.

– Aged 14 years, 5 months Guan Tianlang became the youngest player to make the cut in PGA Tour history and make a cut at a Major at the 2013 Masters.