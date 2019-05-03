Yang Kuang has become the second-youngest player to make the cut in European Tour history

14-Year-Old Makes Cut At Volvo China Open

The European Tour is in China this week for the Volvo China Open and one of the biggest stories of the week, if not the season so far, will be Yang Kuang.

The wonderkid made the cut aged 14…yes fourteen!

Yang makes the cut at 14 years, six months and 12 days old, meaning he is the second-youngest golfer to make the cut at a tournament in European Tour history.

The youngest player to ever make the cut on the European Tour is his countryman Guan Tianlang, who finished 58th at the 2013 Masters aged 14 and five months.

Yang won the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship in December to qualify for the tournament and finished at two under par after 36 holes thanks to successive 71s at Ganzon Golf Club.

He made a long putt on his final hole to make the cut on the number, beating the likes of five-time European Tour winner Ross Fisher, 2019’s two-time European Tour winner Kurt Kitayama and two-time Volvo China Open winner Alex Levy who all missed the cut.

Yang was followed round by friends from his school as he made eight birdies and an eagle over the first two days.

He averaged 262.5 yards off the tee for the first two rounds, ranked 125th in the field, but hit 85.7% of greens in regulation which was 14th-best in the field.

“I’m really happy, it’s amazing,” he told the European Tour.

“I was really nervous on 18 as it is a long putt for me but it went in and I‘m too happy – there are not enough words to describe the feeling.

“Although my putting was better and my game was better than yesterday, the score is the same.

“I’m just so happy and want to thank my mum, my dad, my headteacher and members of my family for all their support.”

