15 Things You Didn’t Know About Dustin Johnson:

Dustin Johnson qualified in second position for the USA Ryder Cup side and will make his fourth appearance for the USA this year.

Here we take a look at 15 things you may not know about the world number one…

1. His middle name is Hunter

2. He currently holds the fifth-longest streak as world number one

3. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina and now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

4. He is the third player to win a PGA Tour event in each of his first 11 seasons, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods

5. He is married to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of Canadian Ice Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky

6. He and Paulina have two children, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson

7. He has his own foundation which was launched in 2010. It helps youngsters, mainly with youth and college golf programmes