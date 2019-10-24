England's Josh Hill has beaten Ryo Ishikawa's record as the youngest winner of a world ranking event

15-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Winner Of A Mens World Ranking Event

Josh Hill has beaten Ryo Ishikawa’s record to become the youngest golfer to win an Official World Golf Ranking sanctioned event at the age of 15.

Englishman Hill, born and raised in Dubai, won the Al Ain Open on the Mena Tour aged 15 years 8 months, two months younger than Ishikawa when he won on the Japan Tour in 2007.

The Mena Tour stands for Middle East North Africa and its winners have received OWGR points since 2016.

Josh Hill will move up to around 1,200 in the world after his victory at Al Ain Golf, Equestrian and Shooting Club.

Hill shot a bogey-free final round 62 (-8) to reach 17 under par and beat 2017 Amateur Champion Harry Ellis by two.

Due to his amateur status, Hill could not win the first prize of £10,477 so it went to Ellis in second.

“I really don’t know what to say right now. I am shocked,” he said.

“If you had told me during the summer that I will be winning a Mena Tour title against professionals and become the youngest ever winner of an Official World Golf Ranking event, I would have laughed at the notion,” added Hill.

“I guess hard work pays. I am actually a little disappointed with my finish because I missed so many opportunities coming in. I honestly could have broken 60 today. I knew I needed a good start, and once I got it, I just kept hitting one good shot after the other.”

Six-time Major winner Nick Faldo tweeted his support, writing “Great playing Josh…what’s next for you?”

Ian Poulter also congratulated Hill, writing “This is amazing… Well played Josh Hill… Beyond impressive.”

2016 Masters champion Danny Willett wrote, “Seriously impressive #onetowatch.”

