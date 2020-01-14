The World No.1 lost over eight holes to English teenager Josh Hill

15-Year-Old Sensation Josh Hill Beats Brooks Koepka In Abu Dhabi Practice

English teenager Josh Hill became the youngest winner of an Official World Golf Ranking-sanctioned event in October, winning on the MENA Tour at the age of 15 years and 8 months.

Hill makes his European Tour debut this week in Abu Dhabi and it has already got off to a great start.

That’s because the 15-year-old managed to take down World No.1 Brooks Koepka in an eight-hole match during practice for the tournament this week.

He also said that he outdrove the big-hitting American a couple of times.

“Yeah it’s a great experience, obviously he’s won a few Majors, World Number One,” Hill told the European Tour about what it was like playing with Koepka.

“Good to learn from him and learn how he practises throughout the week and how he prepares for a tournament like this

“I asked him like how he practises leading up to tournaments, leading up to Majors.

“He’s so nice, laid back and you can ask him whatever you want.

“I outdrove him on five as well, he didn’t say anything but maybe if I outdrive him on the back nine I’ll say ‘see you later Brooks.’

“Like any normal teenager just half decent at golf really and work hard to try and achieve my dreams.”

“I enjoyed it,” Koepka said of his round with Hill during his pre-tournament press conference.

“Josh is a good player. Hopefully learned something.

“He beat me in an eight-hole match yesterday, so he got the better of me, which I’m sure enjoyed, as he should.

“It’s cool. It’s always fun to get to play with these young kids, and you really see in ten years when I’m close to being on my way out, all these kids that will be up and winning a bunch.

“It’s cool to see. You know, it will be cool to see in the next five, ten years how much he progresses.

“He asked good questions.

I thought that was important.

“I think being so young, I would — if I was in his shoes, I would have been afraid to ask. He wasn’t afraid to ask, which I think is very important and very mature for his age.

“He’s a good player. Putts it really well. Short game is really good. Strikes it really well.

“But the questions he was asking, and how to handle the week, how to go about being aggressive, his aggressiveness, how — when to attack things, when to not, and give him some advice on how to play a little bit and how I go about things.

“Not saying that it’s the right way for everybody, but just a little bit of insight.

“You always want to pick a good player’s mind.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re doing it today.

“You try to pick all the guys that have been around, played a long time, and pick their brains. I think it’s important, and the fact that he’s doing it at 15, if he keeps doing that and keeps progressing as he should, you know, he’ll be out here very shortly.”

“It wasn’t as far along as Josh’s, I know that,” Koepka said of his own golf game when he was Josh Hill’s age.

“I didn’t get to play many tournaments.

“When I grew up, we didn’t have much money, so we couldn’t afford to travel and go play golf.

“I was working. I tried to practise, you know, I was working, but I was trying to practise, too.

“I’d go to the range and kind of stop the picker in the back, hit a couple balls in the back and then go pick them up. It wasn’t anything to brag about.”

