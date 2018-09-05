16 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia

Here are 16 things that you may not know about the 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia
Despite having an off-year on the course, Sergio Garcia was selected as a wildcard by 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn. He will be making his ninth appearance for the team.
1) He was born in Borriol, Spain, near Castellon de la Plana which is just north of Valencia
2) He occasionally turns out for Borriol FC, his hometown club, where he is club president
3) His father, Victor, a club pro, began teaching him the game at the age of 3 at the local Club de Campo del Mediterraneo
4) He won his club championship at the age of 12.
5) He was low amateur at the 1999 Masters, and is just the fifth Masters low amateur to go on to win the Green Jacket (Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are the others)
6) Despite born in the Valencian community, Garcia is a huge Real Madrid fan
7) He resides in Crans Montana, Switzerland – Where the Omega European Masters is played at Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club
8) Garcia will be making his ninth appearance in the Ryder Cup and has been on the winning side five times and lost three.
9) Prior to winning The Masters, he had 22 top 10 finishes in majors without tasting success

10) In January he got engaged to Angela Akins, a Texan journalist who works for the Golf Channel. She reportedly plays off 3. They have one child together called Azalea.

11) He is just the third Spaniard to win a major after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal

12) He once said he is not good enough to win a major. At the 2012 Masters, after a third round of 75 he told the Spanish media: "I'm not good enough. I don't have the thing I need to have. In 13 years, I've come to the conclusion that I need to play for second or third place."

13) As well as golf and football, he is a keen poker player, having competed in PokerStars tournaments. In 2012 he won $35,000 in a tournament.

14) He is a keen tennis player and is good friends with 17-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal

15) He is the third-youngest player to make the cut in a European Tour event at 15 years and 46 days. That was at the 1995 Turespana Open Mediterrania

16) He won the Amateur Championship in 1998 at Muirfield
