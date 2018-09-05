16 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia

Here are 16 things that you may not know about the 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia

Despite having an off-year on the course, Sergio Garcia was selected as a wildcard by 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn. He will be making his ninth appearance for the team.

1) He was born in Borriol, Spain, near Castellon de la Plana which is just north of Valencia

2) He occasionally turns out for Borriol FC, his hometown club, where he is club president

3) His father, Victor, a club pro, began teaching him the game at the age of 3 at the local Club de Campo del Mediterraneo

4) He won his club championship at the age of 12.

5) He was low amateur at the 1999 Masters, and is just the fifth Masters low amateur to go on to win the Green Jacket (Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are the others)

6) Despite born in the Valencian community, Garcia is a huge Real Madrid fan

7) He resides in Crans Montana, Switzerland – Where the Omega European Masters is played at Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club

8) Garcia will be making his ninth appearance in the Ryder Cup and has been on the winning side five times and lost three.

