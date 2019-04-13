A record five players share the lead after The US Masters Round 2 but Tiger is on the prowl

Five Share The Lead But Tiger’s Only One Back After US Masters Round 2

A record five players share the lead going into the weekend at The Masters after a fabulous Friday at Augusta.

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen all sit on 7-under with another four players one shot back.

Tiger Woods sits in that group after a terrific round of 68, alongside Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele.

The early pace was set by Molinari, who has dropped only one shot in the first two days, and is playing the sort of golf which won him the Open Championship last year.

Overnight leader Koepka steadied the ship after a double bogey on the 2nd to keep on top but Bryson DeChambeau struggled posting 3-over for the day.

Day’s remarkable recovery from a bad back was one of the stories of the round. He could barely walk at times yesterday after tweaking something when picking up his daughter, but the physios went to work overnight and he produced a round of 5-under.

Scott briefly took a solo lead at -8 before he dropped a shot on the 16th, and Oosthuizen produced a very tidy 66.

US MASTERS PODCAST Golf Monthly Instruction

Woods created the most excitement of the day, however, produced a dazzling back nine. Four decent birdie shouts slipped by but one of the highlights came on the 14th where he somehow found the green with his second and then drained the putt. He even had to deal with a security guard taking him out…

Ian Poulter had another solid day, finishing on -5. If he were to prevail on Sunday, at 43 he’d be the oldest first-time Major champion since Roberto De Vicenzo at the 1967 Open at Hoylake.

At the other end of the scoreboard, there were some big names to miss the cut, including World Number 1 Justin Rose. The 2017 Champion Sergio Garcia also missed out along with Paul Casey after his horror show yesterday.

Related: Masters Leaderboard

Bernhard Langer continues to defy his age finishing on 1-under-par. The 61-year-old two-time Champion made the cut for the 26th time. He isn’t the oldest to do so however; that was Tommy Aaron, who was 63 when he managed it in 2000.

He also still has some way to go to beat Jack Nicklaus who’s record of 37 Masters weekends will take some catching.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Viktor Hovland, the first Norwegian to play at Augusta, is the highest-placed amateur on 1-under, but he will be challenged by Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz who finished on level par.