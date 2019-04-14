We pick out some of the stand-out US Masters Day 3 Stats

The Best US Masters Day 3 Stats

Francesco Molinari has gone 43 holes without a bogey at The Masters. The record is 50, set by Australian Stuart Appleby in 2001.

The last time Tiger Woods played in the final group on a Sunday at The Masters was 2007.

Yesterday was Woods’ best round for 8 years at Augusta. 11-under-par equals his best total after three rounds at The Masters, which he achieved in 2002 and 2005 – both years he went on to win.

Tony Finau matched the record for the front nine at Augusta, going round in 30. He equalled Johnny Miller (1975), Greg Norman (1988), K.J. Choi (2004), Phil Mickelson (2009) and Gary Woodland (2014).

Finau, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson, all registered scores of 64, one off the course record. We’ve never had a week with more than one round of 64 for before, and these all happened on the same day!

This year’s prize fund stands at a massive $11.5 million, with the winner set to receive over $2 million for the first ever time. Even the runner-up will pocket over $1 million as the pot gets bumped up by an extra $500,000.

Golf Monthly Instruction

No players can register four rounds in the 60s this year. That has never happened in the history of the tournament.

The third-round scoring average for the field was under 71 for only the second time. The other was in 1986 when Jack Nicklaus triumphed for the last time.

Related: Masters Leaderboard

It was the second-lowest scoring day in the tournament’s history, behind last year’s final round.

Tiger Woods bogeyed the 5th hole for the third day running. He has only made five bogeys in total this week so far.

South African Justin Harding has the chance to become the second first-time Masters player to shoot four rounds under par. The first was Fuzzy Zoeller when he won in 1979.