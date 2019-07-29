A big change sees the WGC-FedEx St Jude Classic move to the Irish Open's usual early July spot

2019/20 PGA Tour Schedule Revealed

The 2019/2020 PGA Tour schedule has been released ahead of a busy year featuring the return of the Olympics.

A number of changes have been made including the addition of two new events with the Zozo Championship in Japan, which Tiger Woods has committed to, and the Bermuda Championship.

The biggest change to the schedule, however, is the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational’s move to the first week of July – meaning it would therefore clash with the Irish Open.

It has been moved to accommodate the Olympics, and it remains to be seen if the European Tour will move the Irish Open or avoid sanctioning the WGC like it did in 2016 when the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational clashed with the Open de France.

Two events return after leaving the schedule in 2018, with the Greenbrier and the Houston Open coming back.

Both events take place in the autumn period with the Greenbrier taking up the spot as the first tournament of the season.

The new lucrative Zozo Championship takes place in between the CJ Cup and WGC-HSBC Champions with the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur no longer featuring.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Another new event is the Bermuda Championship which takes place the week of the WGC-HSBC Champions in November.

Tiger Woods’ Genesis Open at Riviera is now the ‘Genesis Invitational’ after being upgraded, meaning that it will receive a higher purse, a limited field (144 to 120) and a three-year exemption for the winner instead of two.

These are the same as the Invitationals of Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Another change sees the Northern Trust take place at TPC Boston, venue for the old Deutsche Bank Championship.

In total, the 2019/20 season has 49 tournaments, an increase of three on 2018/19.

View the 2019/20 PGA Tour schedule in full