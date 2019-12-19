We look back on a brilliant year of golf and hand out our podcast awards...

2019 Review: Golf Monthly Podcast Awards

It’s our final podcast of the year and we hand out our awards after a busy season of golf.

Listen to this week’s podcast below and read on to see the winners…

Best Player of 2019 – Tiger Woods

Nominees:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jin Young Ko

Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Jon Rahm

Best Tournament of 2019 – The Masters

Nominees:

The Masters

The Open

US Open

Solheim Cup

BMW PGA Championship

Best Shot of 2019 – Suzann Pettersen’s Solheim Cup winning putt

Nominees:

Suzann Pettersen – Solheim Cup final putt

Shane Lowry – 2nd shot, 10th hole, Open Championship 3rd round

Tiger Woods – tee shot, 12th hole, Masters final round

Gary Woodland – 2nd shot, 14th hole, US Open final round

Tiger Woods – 2nd shot, 9th hole, WGC-Mexico Championship 2nd round

Biggest Disappointment of 2019 – Justin Rose

Nominees:

Justin Rose

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Jason Day

Best Round of 2019 – Shane Lowry’s 63, Open Championship 3rd round

Nominees:

Shane Lowry – 63, Open Championship 3rd round

Tiger Woods – 70, Masters final round

Danny Willett – 67, BMW PGA Championship final round

Gary Woodland – 69, US Open final round

Francesco Molinari – 64, Arnold Palmer Invitational final round

Tiger Woods – 64, Zozo Championship final round

Best New Tournament of 2019 – Zozo Championship

Nominees:

Zozo Championship

Saudi International

3M Open

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Best Breakthrough Player of 2019 – Esther Henseleit

Nominees:

Esther Henseleit

Viktor Hovland

Matthew Wolff

Colin Morikawa

Robert MacIntyre

