Elliott Heath

We look back on a brilliant year of golf and hand out our podcast awards...

Golf Monthly Podcast Awards
2019 Review: Golf Monthly Podcast Awards

It’s our final podcast of the year and we hand out our awards after a busy season of golf.

Listen to this week’s podcast below and read on to see the winners…

Best Player of 2019 – Tiger Woods

Nominees:

Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy
Jin Young Ko
Brooks Koepka
Shane Lowry
Jon Rahm

Best Tournament of 2019 – The Masters

Nominees:

The Masters
The Open
US Open
Solheim Cup
BMW PGA Championship

Best Shot of 2019 – Suzann Pettersen’s Solheim Cup winning putt

Nominees:

Suzann Pettersen – Solheim Cup final putt
Shane Lowry – 2nd shot, 10th hole, Open Championship 3rd round
Tiger Woods – tee shot, 12th hole, Masters final round
Gary Woodland – 2nd shot, 14th hole, US Open final round
Tiger Woods – 2nd shot, 9th hole, WGC-Mexico Championship 2nd round

Biggest Disappointment of 2019 – Justin Rose

Nominees:

Justin Rose
Jordan Spieth
Rickie Fowler
Jason Day

Best Round of 2019 – Shane Lowry’s 63, Open Championship 3rd round

Nominees:

Shane Lowry – 63, Open Championship 3rd round
Tiger Woods – 70, Masters final round
Danny Willett – 67, BMW PGA Championship final round
Gary Woodland – 69, US Open final round
Francesco Molinari – 64, Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Tiger Woods – 64, Zozo Championship final round

Best New Tournament of 2019 – Zozo Championship

Nominees:

Zozo Championship
Saudi International
3M Open
Rocket Mortgage Classic

Best Breakthrough Player of 2019 – Esther Henseleit

Nominees:

Esther Henseleit
Viktor Hovland
Matthew Wolff
Colin Morikawa
Robert MacIntyre

