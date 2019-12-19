We look back on a brilliant year of golf and hand out our podcast awards...
2019 Review: Golf Monthly Podcast Awards
It’s our final podcast of the year and we hand out our awards after a busy season of golf.
Listen to this week’s podcast below and read on to see the winners…
Best Player of 2019 – Tiger Woods
Nominees:
Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy
Jin Young Ko
Brooks Koepka
Shane Lowry
Jon Rahm
Best Tournament of 2019 – The Masters
Nominees:
The Masters
The Open
US Open
Solheim Cup
BMW PGA Championship
Best Shot of 2019 – Suzann Pettersen’s Solheim Cup winning putt
Nominees:
Suzann Pettersen – Solheim Cup final putt
Shane Lowry – 2nd shot, 10th hole, Open Championship 3rd round
Tiger Woods – tee shot, 12th hole, Masters final round
Gary Woodland – 2nd shot, 14th hole, US Open final round
Tiger Woods – 2nd shot, 9th hole, WGC-Mexico Championship 2nd round
Biggest Disappointment of 2019 – Justin Rose
Nominees:
Justin Rose
Jordan Spieth
Rickie Fowler
Jason Day
Best Round of 2019 – Shane Lowry’s 63, Open Championship 3rd round
Nominees:
Shane Lowry – 63, Open Championship 3rd round
Tiger Woods – 70, Masters final round
Danny Willett – 67, BMW PGA Championship final round
Gary Woodland – 69, US Open final round
Francesco Molinari – 64, Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Tiger Woods – 64, Zozo Championship final round
Best New Tournament of 2019 – Zozo Championship
Nominees:
Zozo Championship
Saudi International
3M Open
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Best Breakthrough Player of 2019 – Esther Henseleit
Nominees:
Esther Henseleit
Viktor Hovland
Matthew Wolff
Colin Morikawa
Robert MacIntyre
