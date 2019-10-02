The Irish Open has moved to the end of May and a new UK event has been confirmed

2020 European Tour Schedule Revealed

The European Tour’s 2020 schedule has been released with a minimum of 46 tournaments taking place across 29 countries.

The Rolex Series returns for its fourth season and all eight events stay the same from this year with Abu Dhabi, Ireland, Scotland, England, Italy, Turkey, South Africa and Dubai.

The main headline is that the Irish Open’s move to the end of May has been confirmed due to the fact that it would have clashed with the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational which moved due to the Olympics.

The course is yet to be announced but Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be playing it after missing the tournament this year.

Another story is that the British Masters, to be hosted at Close House by Lee Westwood, has moved to the end of July/start of August…but it clashes with the Olympics.

Whilst that shouldn’t affect the tournament too badly, it does rule out any likelihood of the big names coming to play.

Immediately following the British Masters is a brand new UK event.

We’ve heard nothing about that other than that more details to come on that later this year.

The Andalucia Masters will see Ryder Cup points multiplied by 1.5 from then until the end of the qualifying period at the BMW PGA Championship.

Wentworth stays in September for 2020 and is a week earlier in the calendar.

It is bad news for the Open de France, a Rolex Series event just two years ago, which still has no sponsor and is now clashing with the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

View the full schedule below –

2020 European Tour Schedule

Nov 28th-1st Dec: Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong GC, Fanling, Hong Kong

Nov 28th-1st Dec: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek GC, Malelane, South Africa

Dec 5th-8th: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open, Heritage GC, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius

Dec 19th-22nd: Australian PGA Championship, RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Jan 9th-12th: South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg, Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

Jan 16th-19th: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi

Jan 23rd-26th: Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates GC, Dubai

Jan 30th-Feb 2nd: Saudi International Powered by SBIA, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Feb 6th-9th: ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach GC, Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Feb 20th-23rd: WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico

Feb 27th-March 1st: Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

March 5th-8th: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Education City GC, Doha, Qatar

March 12th-15th: Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya

March 19th-22nd: Hero Indian Open, DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India

March 25th-29th: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA

April 9th-12th: The Masters, Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA

April 16th-19th: Maybank Championship, TBC, Malaysia

April 23rd-26th: Volvo China Open, TBC, China

April 30th-May 3rd: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Golf Monthly Instruction

May 9th-10th: Golf Sixes Cascais, Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal

May 14th-17th: USPGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California, USA

May 21st-24th: Made in Denmark presented by FREJA, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Farsoe, Denmark

May 28th-31st: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, TBC, Ireland

June 4th-7th: Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

June 11th-14th: Scandinavian Invitation, TBC, Sweden

June 18th-21st: US Open, Winged Foot GC, Mamoroneck, NY, USA

June 25th-28th: BMW International Open, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Germany

July 2nd-5th: Open de France, TBC, France

July 2nd-5th: WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN, USA

July 9th-12th: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

July 16th-19th: 149th Open, Royal St George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England

July 30th-2nd August: Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, Close House GC, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

July 30th-2nd August: Olympic Men’s Golf Competition, Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan

August 6th-9th: UK Event Confirmed, TBC

August 13th-16th: TBC

August 20th-23rd: D+D Real Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

August 27th-30th: Omega European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Sept 3rd-6th: Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

Sept 10th-13th: BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

Sept 17th-20th: KLM Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Sept 25th-27th: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits GC, Wisconsin, USA

Oct 1st-4th: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, USA

Oct 8th-11th: Italian Open, TBC, Italy

Oct 15th-18th: Mutuactivos Open de Espana, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Oct 22nd-25th: Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal

Oct 29th-1st Nov: WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

Nov 5th-8th: Turkish Airlines Open, TBC, Turkey

Nov 12th-15th: Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

Trending On Golf Monthly

Nov 19th-22nd: DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram