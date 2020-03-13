The Coronavirus outbreak has meant the Major tournament will be postponed.

2020 Masters Tournament Postponed

The first Major golf tournament in the men’s calendar, The Masters, has officially been postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.

In the wake of PGA Tour cancellations regarding The Players Championship and several other tournaments through the Valero Texas Open, there were many hoping The Masters would be unaffected. This was not to be as Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club released a statement postponing the event along with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Full Statement from Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club:

“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.”

Perhaps the only solace in the news is that the word postpone has been used which could mean the event will take place later in the year.

We will update you if and when the situation changes any further.

For more golf news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.