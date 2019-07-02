The 3M Open is a brand new event this year on the PGA Tour

3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

There is a new PGA Tour event this week with the 3M Open being played at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota – with the event just two weeks before the Open Championship there are players who will want to get into good form.

The event has a very decent field with Brooks Koepka (7/1), Hideki Matsuyama (9/1) and Jason Day (11/1) the favourites.

This course is going to lead to the tournament being a birdie fest – it could even see a score of 30 under par being hit.

With that in mind I am going for the big hitters who have birdies for breakfast and this week there are plenty to choose from.

