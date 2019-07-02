The 3M Open is a brand new event this year on the PGA Tour
3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
There is a new PGA Tour event this week with the 3M Open being played at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota – with the event just two weeks before the Open Championship there are players who will want to get into good form.
The event has a very decent field with Brooks Koepka (7/1), Hideki Matsuyama (9/1) and Jason Day (11/1) the favourites.
This course is going to lead to the tournament being a birdie fest – it could even see a score of 30 under par being hit.
With that in mind I am going for the big hitters who have birdies for breakfast and this week there are plenty to choose from.
3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Tony Finau 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was 2nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but has then missed three cuts in a row. This course set-up should be right up his street – and he should get his results back where they should be.
Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Is usually very good on courses that allow for big hitting and low scoring. Two top 10s and of course a win at the end of 2018 – like him at this price.
Cameron Champ 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Started last week like a house on fire with rounds of 66 and 65. If anyone can attack a course and go very low then this big hitter should certainly be considered. Capable of going lower than most on his day.
Luke List 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – He was 6th at the PGA Championship but then has gone on a run of three missed cuts. 3rd on the PGA Tour for driving distance, 22nd in eagles and 52nd for birdie percentage – could figure this week.
