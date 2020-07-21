The PGA Tour is at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota this week

3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour continues its merry jaunt across America with the 3M Open being played at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.

The event was won last season by the impressive Matthew Wolff and he is listed at 25/1 with Betfair.

Favourites for the event include Dustin Johnson (10/1 with Bet365), Tony Finau (14/1 with William Hill) and Brooks Koepka (14/1 with Betfred)

3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Paul Casey 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet365 – The Englishman has not rushed to play in all events since golf’s restart and looked rusty in missing the cut last week. Think he will put in a much better performance this week as he ups his preparation for the USPGA Championship. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Harris English 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfair – Happily now recovered since his Covid-19 positive test a month ago. He has had five top 20s this year including last week. He looks to have all of the parts of his game in good order. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

Henrik Norlander 2 points each way at 60/1 with William Hill – The Swede has had two top 10s this year including last week where he finished T6th. Has found some good form with the putter and this should mean more success is around the corner. William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Charles Howell III 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet365 – Always a good pick as an outside bet – he has had over 100 career top 10s. Not done anything spectacular since lockdown – he was just two shots off the lead going into the final round here last year. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

