Don't miss a moment of the action from TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota

3M Open Live Stream: How To Watch Online From Anywhere

After Jon Rahm‘s momentous victory at The Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour now turns it’s attention to the 3M Open hosted at TPC Twin Cities just outside of Minneapolis.

Related: 3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau will all be competing for victory as will Tommy Fleetwood who makes his first PGA Tour start since March.

Matthew Wolff will be back to defend his title, which he won in dramatic fashion in 2019 with an eagle on the 72nd hole.

Given how exciting last year’s tournament was, and the strength of field, you do not want to miss a moment of the action so below we have given a full list of options on how to watch the golf this week.

Watch 2020 PGA Tour Golf Live

Golf coverage in the US is split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This means the best all-in-one option for PGA fans is to check out a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial.

In the UK, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass costs just £33.99 a month and is the best way to watch PGA Tour golf without committing to a long contract.

3M Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2020 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free. Check out ExpressVPN.

3M Open Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is split between the Golf Channel and CBS (Timings EST subject to change)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf but CBS will televise the crucial moments over the weekend just as the tournament starts heating up.

Bearing this in mind CBS All Access is a comprehensive coverage choice as it is available from just $5.99 and offers a free 7-day trial too.

Sign up to CBS All Access

You can also access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

3M Open Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

Golf Monthly Instruction

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event.

If you do not have Sky, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. You can get a day or monthly pass to Sky Sports so not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the 3 month pass in HD, which is currently just £25 /month, saving you over 25% off the usual price. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

3M Open Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is split between Golf Channel Canada for the first two rounds then TSN and CTV2 over the weekend (Timings Eastern subject to change)

As was announced last month the PGA Tour will have split coverage on CTV2 and TSN – You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month.

TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca/Golf.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

3M Open Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds are on Fox Sports that can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the 3M Open here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

For more golf news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.