Lefty says that whilst he's still hitting 'bombs', his priority is the PGA Tour

50 In June, Mickelson Not Planning For Champions Tour

Phil Mickelson embarks on the 28th year of his career and it’s set to be a very important one.

The five-time Major winner turns 50 in June, on the Tuesday of US Open week, and will therefore be eligible to play on the senior circuit.

Lefty is yet to win the US Open so winning it at the age of 50 to complete the career grand slam as the oldest Major winner in history would be something very special.

After the US Open, he could potentially go and play on the PGA Tour Champions but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be doing that.

Not whilst he’s hitting ‘bombs’ anyway.

“I haven’t thought too much about it and I won’t until I see how the first six months [on the PGA Tour] of this year go,” he said.

“It’s nice to have the option to move over to another tour, but it’s also nice to have the challenge of competing out here.

“When I stop hitting bombs I’ll play the Champions Tour, but I’m hitting some crazy bombs right now.

“No, I still have speed, there’s no reason I couldn’t play out here. I hit the ball every bit as far.”

Mickelson gained around 5-6mph swing speed last year in what was a complete body transformation.

He says his body is now as good as it was two decades ago.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to Mickelson talking about the Champions Tour – “I’m hitting some crazy bombs right now”

The 49-year-old is targeting a final Ryder Cup appearance later this year, which currently looks unlikely.

He missed out on the USA’s Presidents Cup team in December, having made every USA Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup side since 1994.

Another thing he’d like to forget from 2019 was his truly incredible Official World Golf Ranking Top-50 streak ending after 26 years.

However, the Californian is arguably his generation’s second-best player and he did still win on the PGA Tour last year at Pebble Beach.

That was after becoming the oldest World Golf Championship winner at the WGC-Mexico in March 2018.

Can he make the Ryder Cup team? Of course he can.

Will he make it? Only time will tell.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Let us know your thoughts on our social media channels

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram