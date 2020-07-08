It's not all bad news after the Ryder Cup's postponement

7 Reasons Why The Ryder Cup Postponement Is Good News

1. Fans Allowed

Whilst we can’t say this for certain yet, we can only hope that the world is in a better place come September 2021. In an ideal world, next year’s Ryder Cup will be contested over the stunning Whistling Straits in front of packed galleries to create the atmosphere that the course and the match deserves. Yes, we still would have watched the Ryder Cup without fans, but it’s not the same is it?

2. Fairer teams

With three months of the year written off for the PGA Tour and four months for the European Tour, the qualification process was beginning to look slightly difficult. A year’s postponement means that the players will have enough time to make the team and ensures that deserving players don’t miss out.

3. Happier players

It was becoming clear that players were not up for playing in a fan-less Ryder Cup, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka all speaking out against the match going ahead without crowds. Players have got their wish and they’ll be very happy and excited to represent their teams next year.

4. 2027 becomes a huge celebration

Pushing the Ryder Cup back to odd-numbered years means that the 2027 match at Adare Manor will take place 100 years after the first ever Ryder Cup at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. Good luck getting tickets for what will be an incredible week!

5. Pubs open

Hopefully by September 2021, pubs and bars will be fully open for fans around the world to watch the action with some drinks and friends. A socially-distanced pub watching the Ryder Cup just isn’t the same.

6. Away from the Olympics

Okay this is a slightly boring one but with the Ryder Cup moving to odd-numbered years it means that from 2023 onwards it will no longer clash with the Olympics every four years. The Olympics, being the world’s biggest sporting event, tends to be where all the big sponsors want to put their money and that’s never ideal for the Ryder Cup. Hopefully this will lead to some big commercial deals and ensure healthy futures for the Ryder Cup, PGA of America and European Tour.

7. More build up

A longer build up leads to more anticipation and excitement for the event to finally come around and that’s what we’ve now got ahead of us. By the time the first tee shot is struck at Whistling Straits, it will be three years since we’ve seen Ryder Cup golf! I can’t wait.

