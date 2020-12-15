The young South Korean won the final Major of 2020 this week.

A Lim Kim Wins 1st Major Title In U.S. Women’s Open Debut

25-year-old A Lim Kim won her 1st career Major title in dramatic fashion this week thanks to three birdies over the final three holes to win the U.S. Women’s Open by one stroke.

After adverse weather forced the tournament to extent to Monday, Kim started the day four-strokes back of Hinako Shibuno. But she started well with three birdies on the front-nine before giving two back at the 10th and 11th. At that point she was two back from American Amy Olson.

Related: A Lim Kim What’s In The Bag?

However Kim rallied with birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to sit atop the leaderboard and that is where she stayed as Olson and world number one Jin Young Ko could not chase her down.

“I’m really glad – it was a great win,” she said.

“I’d been eyeing the leaderboard throughout the round and I knew how many shots I was back.

“That’s probably the reason why I tried to be more aggressive, tried to more attack the pins.”

As mentioned in the title this was Kim’s debut in the event which made her the fifth player in US Women’s Open history to win in her debut.

Further down the leaderboard American Kaitlyn Papp finished as the highest-placed amateur, in a tie for ninth on three over.

England’s Charley Hull, who had been in contention after round one, hit a one-over 72 to close on eight over, in a 10-way share of 30th place, including compatriot Bronte Law.

Golf Monthly Instruction

2020 US Women’s Open Leaderboard

1. A Lim Kim -3

T2. Jin Young Ko -2

T2. Amy Olson -2

4. Hinako Shibuno -1

5. Megan Khang +1

T6. Moriya Jutanugarn +2

T6. Jeongeun Lee6 +2

T6. Inbee Park +2

T9. Ariya Jutanugarn +3

T9. Kaitlyn Papp +3