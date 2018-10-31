The young American won the AT&T Byron Nelson in his rookie year amongst many other good finishes

Aaron Wise Named PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year 2018

Aaron Wise has been named the 2017/18 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

The American’s year was highlighted by his maiden PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

That came in the very next start after his T2nd place at the Wells Fargo Championship where he challenged Jason Day down the stretch, eventually finishing two back after the former world number one birdied his final two holes.

As well as those two special weeks, Wise was T6th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, his first ever WGC after reaching the world’s top 50, finished T5th at The Northern Trust, a FedEx Cup Playoff tournament, and recorded T16 and T15 finishes at the final two FedEx Cup Playoff events.

Along with Satoshi Kodaira and Austin Cook, Wise was one of just three PGA Tour rookies to win on Tour last season, although he was the only one to reach the season-ending Tour Championship, reserved for the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 22-year-old, who graduated from the Web.com Tour, eventually finished 24th in the FedEx Cup and won just shy of $3.5m in his rookie season.

Past winners of the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award include: Jordan Spieth (2013), Rickie Fowler (2010), Brandt Snedeker (2007), Tiger Woods (1996), Ernie Els (1994) and Vijay Singh (1993).

Last year’s Rookie of the Year winner was Xander Schauffele who won the Greenbrier and Tour Championship. He recently won the WGC-HSBC Champions and reached a career-high 12th in the world.

The PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year honour was first awarded in 1990. It is voted for by PGA Tour members.

Aaron Wise was a highly successful amateur, winning the individual honours at the 2016 NCAA Division 1 Championship.

He made his professional debut at the 2016 US Open and then won on the MacKenzie Tour (Canada) later that year.

His second pro win came on the Web.com Tour a year later.