The start of the European Tour golf season is here with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship check out who we think will do well with these Abu Dhabi Golf Betting Tips
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour year begins this week with a Wednesday start at the Abu Dhabi Championship being played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
The golfing year finally feels like it has begun as the European Tour have their first event of 2019. The event is being played from Wednesday to Saturday this year due to the UAE hosting the Asian Cup football.
Tommy Fleetwood has won the event the past two years and he is 10/1 to make it a threepeat this year.
He is not the favourite though, with Dustin Johnson (5/1) while Brooks Koepka is also in the field at 10/1.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Henrik Stenson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede has had 6 top tens in the event over the years, including two runner-up finishes. His last three recent tournament finishes have been 12th, 4th and 4th so seems to be striking it well. At his lowest world ranking since 2012 but he is at one of the best courses in the world for him to get 2019 off to a positive start.
Martin Kaymer 2 points each way at 55/1 with Sportnation.bet – The German is now outside the world’s top 150 – but if there is ever a course in the world that he should be considered on it is Abu Dhabi. Three wins and four other top 10s he is hard to ignore at these odds.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnaton.bet – Has played the event on five occasions and only missed the cut in his debut season. Was 4th here in 2017 and also has a good record in the UAE, indeed was top 10 in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship in November.
Eddie Pepperell 1 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a quiet couple of months since winning the British Masters due to an injury. But should be raring to go after such an impressive 2018 in which he won twice and had four other top 10s. Has been unable to put four consistent rounds of golf together in Abu Dhabi in his previous outings.
