Expand Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips

Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips The PGA Tour is in California this week,…

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Henrik Stenson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede has had 6 top tens in the event over the years, including two runner-up finishes. His last three recent tournament finishes have been 12th, 4th and 4th so seems to be striking it well. At his lowest world ranking since 2012 but he is at one of the best courses in the world for him to get 2019 off to a positive start.

Martin Kaymer 2 points each way at 55/1 with Sportnation.bet – The German is now outside the world’s top 150 – but if there is ever a course in the world that he should be considered on it is Abu Dhabi. Three wins and four other top 10s he is hard to ignore at these odds.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnaton.bet – Has played the event on five occasions and only missed the cut in his debut season. Was 4th here in 2017 and also has a good record in the UAE, indeed was top 10 in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Eddie Pepperell 1 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a quiet couple of months since winning the British Masters due to an injury. But should be raring to go after such an impressive 2018 in which he won twice and had four other top 10s. Has been unable to put four consistent rounds of golf together in Abu Dhabi in his previous outings.

18+. Terms and conditions apply. Please bet responsibly