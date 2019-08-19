The course record was equalled twice and broken twice last week at Medinah, where the winning score was 25 under

Adam Scott Bemoans Easy Courses: ‘Make Them Smarter, Not Longer’

The PGA Tour is the highest standard of golf in the world where the players tackle the toughest golf courses available.

‘The pins are tucked’…’the courses are really long’ etc…is what we always hear about the venues but the pros seem to be finding them fairly simple.

For evidence, just look back at this weekend’s BMW Championship where the winning score was 25 under par.

The course record was equalled twice during the week (65: Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak) and then broken twice too (63: Hideki Matsuyama and 61: Justin Thomas).

Medinah has a reputation for being difficult and measured nearly 7,700 yards – so why are the pros shooting rounds of 11 under par and finishing the week at 25 under?

Quite simply because it was soft after plenty of rain.

Softer conditions mean fairways essentially become wider and iron shots are like throwing darts, with guaranteed stopping power as oppose to firm and difficult greens where balls must be struck well from the fairway with spin to get the ball close.

Former World Number One Adam Scott said that he wasn’t surprised by the low scoring at Medinah and that courses need to be built smarter, not longer.

“I’m not [surprised to see low scores], if a golf course is soft we are just going to tear it apart,” Adam Scott told the Australian Associated Press.

“And I’m not challenging [PGA Tour officials and course designers] to build longer golf courses; I’m challenging them to build smarter golf courses,” he said.

The Aussie wants players to be forced to shape their tee shots and be punished for wayward drives, as oppose to current conditions where most holes simply require a straight shot hit down the hole as far as possible.

He says that this isn’t rewarding the great drivers of the ball.

“If you require us to shape tee shots to get it in play we’re going to struggle,” he continued.

“[Now] we just play straight, everything is straight. While there is an option to go over trees and over bunkers, it is just relentless.

“The driver is the most forgiving club in the bag now; it’s just swing as hard as you can and get it down there far.

“It’s not a skilful part of the game anymore and it’s really unfair for some guys who are great drivers of the golf ball.

“I don’t think their talents are showing up as much as they should.”

