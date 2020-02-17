The Aussie's drive on the 15th landed near the camera crew and rolled past Joel Dahmen

WATCH: Adam Scott Hits Drive Through Group Ahead

Adam Scott said he “couldn’t see” the group ahead of him in the middle of the fairway after driving his ball past them on the 15th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

The Aussie, who went on to win his 14th PGA Tour title at Riviera, drove it 297 yards down the centre of the 15th fairway without realising the group ahead of him were standing right there.

The broadcast showed his ball landing near the camera crew and then running past Joel Dahmen, who turned around and waved back to the tee.

“We couldn’t see them,” Scott said afterwards.

“I mean, that might sound funny, they’re standing in the middle of the fairway, but it just looked like they were part of the gallery.

“I wasn’t really giving him a “hurry up,” although it was pretty slow out there today.”

Watch the video below:

Scott shot a final round 70 (-1) to win by two strokes and return to the world’s top 10 for the first time in almost three years.

It was his second-consecutive win after victory at the Australian PGA Championship in December.

