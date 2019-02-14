The former World Number One has been criticical of the new Rules of Golf

Adam Scott Says New Rules Have Made Golf A Laughing Stock

One or two Tour Pros have been outspoken on the new Rules of Golf already this year, with the most high profile being Bryson DeChambeau who called the new knee-height drop “a bit absurd”.

The Golfing Scientist has been putting with the flagstick in this year and so has Adam Scott, who, like DeChambeau, has also been critical of the Rules.

Speaking to the New York Times, the 2013 Masters champion’s comments were mainly negative, although he, unsurprisingly, was upbeat on the new flagstick Rule.

“To be honest, it almost changes the whole aim of the game. It’s to hit the pin, not hole the putt,” he said.

“It takes speed out of your head so much. It even takes some reading of the green out.”

Scott has seen success already in 2019, racking up a 2nd place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Aussie currently ranks 26th in the PGA Tour’s SG: Putting statistics with an average of +0.69.

That is up on last year where he ranked 165th with an average of -0.285.

Whilst he may be enjoying the new flagstick Rule, Scott is unhappy with most of the others by the sound of it.

“They’ve just written more grey areas into the game that were not necessary,” he told the NY Times.

“Let’s have all the rules on the back of the scorecard for people to get into the game of golf,” he said, adding, “And then as you get playing more you can maybe learn some finer points of this very complex game.

“We haven’t had a lot of changes in golf in the history of the game, and we’ve had a lot recently – rules changes weekly in some cases – and it’s crazy.”

“I think we’re becoming the laughing stock.”