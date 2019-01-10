Adam Scott has revealed that he will putt with the flagstick in as well as making a few changes to his schedule for 2019. By Lewis Blain.

Adam Scott To Putt With Flagstick In

Adam Scott will begin his 2019 campaign at the Sony Open this week in a bid to win his first tournament since the WGC-Caddillac Championship early in 2016.

The Australian ended last year quite strongly with a handful of top-20 finishes, including a 3rd at the USPGA Championship.

Scott and his putting has always sparked quite the controversy ever since the anchoring ban came into place in 2016, but prior to this week’s tournament he revealed he is likely to make the most of the new flagstick ruling.

He will reportedly putt with it in on every putt, even if he is faced with a six footer to win a Major.

“As you know, I’m not a person who cares how things look. I was a 30-year-old man putting with a broomstick,” he said.

Not many players at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions elected to use the new Rule to their advantage but the field is much bigger this week meaning we could be likely to see the Rule in action much more frequently.

The 2013 Masters champion also revealed that there may be some changes to his schedule with the omission of the World Golf Championships.

He said: “In the end I just kind of took the simple approach and thought I’ll just play the ones I like and that make sense to play out of the way.

“Any inconvenience, whether it’s a big tournament or not. I don’t know how everyone can define a big tournament differently but at the moment I have not scheduled a World Golf Championship because they don’t fall in the right weeks for me.

“I feel like there are good tournaments right around them that are a preferred option. It is a tricky.”

It may come as a surprise as Scott is a two-time WGC winner but the 38-year-old has a strong focus on adding another major to his collection in 2019.

“I would like to think most of my achievements are still to come. You can’t escape, for me it’s about winning Major Championships. That’s the measure of a career really in this game, but it’s always the process of getting there.”