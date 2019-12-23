The Aussie won for the first time in over three-and-a-half years with his second Australian PGA Championship title

Adam Scott Wins Australian PGA Championship

Adam Scott won his first title in over three-and-a-half years at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast.

The 39-year-old shot a final round of three under par to beat New Zealander Michael Hendry by two for his second Australian PGA Championship title.

The Aussie has now won 30 pro titles including 11 European Tour victories.

He is also up to 13th in the world, his highest ranking since June 2017.

Scott’s last tournament win came back in March 2016 at the WGC-Cadillac Championship, a week after also winning the Honda Classic.

Whilst it was a two stroke victory, he was pushed all the way by Hendry who birdied the 16th to get level but then finished bogey-bogey to hand Scott the title.

Scott missed the 17th green, looking like he’d match Hendry’s bogey, but a par save gave him breathing room down the last and he parred to win by two.

“I’m pretty stoked, actually,” the 2013 Masters champion said.

“I kind of grinded it out this week and I feel like I outsmarted the golf course a little bit, which feels good, and it was good enough to beat everyone.

“It’s been a long time between drinks for me and maybe only once or twice did the thought cross my mind that I’ll never win again.

“It feels very good to win here, especially to finish the year off kind of winning at home.

“I think it’s very difficult to win.

“I’m on the wrong side of this age thing now where these young guys are really good and I played some pretty good golf a couple of weeks this year and fell short.

“You know, record‑setting scores

“I think the courses are getting tougher, guys are playing good. Just being all right doesn’t really get you in, you’ve got to be pretty much sensational.”

