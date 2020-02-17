The Aussie has now won in back-to-back starts after his Australian PGA Championship victory in December

Adam Scott Wins Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott won his 14th PGA Tour title and returned to the world’s top 10 with a two stroke victory at the Genesis Invitational.

The Aussie began the day tied for the lead with playing partners Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar, and a final round 70 (-1) saw him the victor at 11 under par.

He beat Kuchar, Sung Kang and Scott Brown by two, with McIlroy tied fifth alongside Matsuyama, DeChambeau, Homa and Dahmen.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to win a tournament of this stature on a golf course of this stature,” Scott said.

“It was a wonderful week, it was incredibly enjoyable just being here with the weather like this, the course in perfect condition and a great field.

“Even better to come out on top and kind of have your game really tested today. It was not easy and that was most enjoyable to kind of see that my game is holding up to that.”

Scott’s one under par 70 included a double-bogey on the 5th, which is the hole where Rory McIlroy’s challenge faded with a triple-bogey 7.

McIlroy then bogeyed the next whilst Scott birdied it to surge ahead.

Rory will spend at least another week atop the Official World Golf Ranking and therefore equal Nick Faldo’s record of 97 weeks as World Number One.

He has now opened 2020 with a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T5 at the Genesis.

Watch: Highlights from Scott’s final round –

Back to Scott and the Aussie turns 40 this year, and he revealed that he still believes his best years could still be ahead of him.

“My career is in a good spot, I guess,” he said.

“You know, even before winning this week, I feel like physically and somewhat mentally I’m okay after 20 years out here.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“You know, I really do believe if I can maintain motivation and focus, the next five years can be my best years on tour.

“But it’s easy to say those things, it’s very hard to do.

“Maintaining that focus and that drive for long periods of time isn’t easy, but I think I need that to achieve everything I — to leave the game satisfied at some point.

“But they’re pretty lofty goals, so this is a good start. It’s one week out of the next five years.”

Scott has now won 14 PGA Tour titles and is back inside the world’s top 10 for the first time since May 2017.

Do you think he’ll win a Major again? Let us know your thoughts on social media

Related: Adam Scott What’s in the bag?

Genesis Invitational Leaderboard:

1 Adam Scott -11

2 Sung Kang -9

2 Matt Kuchar -9

2 Scott Brown -9

5 Rory McIlroy -8

5 Hideki Matsuyama -8

5 Joel Dahmen -8

5 Max Homa -8

Trending On Golf Monthly

5 Bryson DeChambeau -8

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram