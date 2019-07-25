The Ryder Cup will return to Ireland for the first time in 20 years when Adare Manor in Limerick hosts in 2026

Adare Manor To Host 2026 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup will return to Ireland in 2026 when Adare Manor in County Limerick hosts the biennial match for the first time.

The deal was finalised today at an Irish cabinet meeting in Donegal.

The Ryder Cup was last hosted in the Emerald Isle in 2006 at the K Club and this will only be the second time it visits the country.

The news comes just days after Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

“Irish sport and Irish golf is really excelling now,”Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross told the BBC.

“We would absolutely love to see Shane teeing off, and other Irish players, in Adare. It would be absolutely superb.”

The Irish Open’s future was also secured until 2026 at the cabinet meeting, with the tournament set to continue rotating between venues in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The news of the Ryder Cup coming to Adare Manor has been expected with rumours rife after the course underwent a huge two-year refurbishment by Tom Fazio.

The refurbishment saw stunning new green complexes, state-of-the-art drainage, more than 6,600 square metres of new bunkering and completely new playing surfaces.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Each hole now incorporates the capability and infrastructure – through the incorporation of fibre optic conduit (for telecoms and power) and the installation of an advanced road network – to host the world’s most high profile events, the first course globally to be created in such event-ready state.

The result of the renovation was the most Augusta-like course seen in the UK and Ireland.

The 2026 Ryder Cup is expected to be worth some €161 million to the Irish economy.

The course was re-opened in April 2018 with an exhibition match featuring Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley.

The JP McManus-owned resort will welcome the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am which features the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

Future Ryder Cup venues:

2020 – Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

2022 – Marco Simone G&CC, Rome

2024 – Bethpage Black, New York

2026 – Adare Manor, Ireland

2028 – Hazeltine, Minnesota

2032 – Olympic Club, San Francisco

Trending On Golf Monthly

2036 – Congressional, Maryland

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels