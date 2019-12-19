The two Danish twins have signed an apparel, footwear and accessories contract.

adidas Golf Sign Young Stars Nicolai And Rasmus Hojgaard

Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, undeniable stars of the future in the professional game of golf, have just signed a deal with adidas Golf to wear the company’s apparel, footwear and accessories on the course.

Both players have made stunning starts to their professional careers with Rasmus getting in the winners circle at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, whereas his brother Nicolai almost tasted success at the KLM Open earlier this year as well. He was narrowly beaten by Sergio Garcia.

“We’re excited to join an amazing group of players on the adidas roster,” said Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard. “They work with the best players in the world, and we’re excited to be included as part of the 3-Stripes family .”

“The starts that Rasmus and Nicolai have had as professionals following an amazing amateur career is extremely impressive,” said Matt Blackey, senior manager sports marketing, adidas Golf. “They join a unique young group at adidas Golf that aren’t afraid to go up against the world’s best and we’re excited to support them on the journey.”

Hojgaard Factfile

The name Hojgaard in Danish means high farm or high garden.

Rasmus’ best round is a 10-under par 60.

Nicolai’s best round is a 7-under par 63.

Neither of them have had a hole-in-one.

Their favourite golfer is Rory McIlroy.

They combined with John Axelsen to win the Eisenhower Trophy at the World Amateur Team Championship. Nicolai and Rasmus shot 7-under 66 and 6-under 67 respectively.

Nicolai won the 2018 European Amateur and played in the 2018 Open Championship. He missed the cut.

Rasmus led Denmark to victory in the boys division of the Junior World Golf Cup in Japan.

