While most of the world will be looking at The Bahamas this week, the European Tour are also in spectacular surroundings - check out who we think will do well with these AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips

This week the European Tour is in beautiful Mauritius for the Mauritius Open being played at Four Seasons Golf Club Anahita.

Dylan Frittelli won this event last season and is also the favourite this year at 9/1 – although the South African’s victory last season came at a different course.

Being one of the courses on tour that I have actually played this is very much a second shot course, with massive sprawling green complexes meaning you can get out of position very quickly and be scrambling for pars on a regular basis – only two players shot under par the last time the Tour were here.

