While most of the world will be looking at The Bahamas this week, the European Tour are also in spectacular surroundings - check out who we think will do well with these AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips
Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips
This week the European Tour is in beautiful Mauritius for the Mauritius Open being played at Four Seasons Golf Club Anahita.
Dylan Frittelli won this event last season and is also the favourite this year at 9/1 – although the South African’s victory last season came at a different course.
Being one of the courses on tour that I have actually played this is very much a second shot course, with massive sprawling green complexes meaning you can get out of position very quickly and be scrambling for pars on a regular basis – only two players shot under par the last time the Tour were here.
Jeunghun Wang 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Korean won this event the last time it was played at this course, and was one of only two people to break par. Has been solid the last month so I expect him to play well here again.
Haydn Porteous 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African played this course a couple of years ago and was very consistent. He was only a hot putter away from being much higher up the leaderboard than his final position of 34th. Some inconsistent recent performances but with three top 20s in his last 10 starts.
Gregory Bourdy 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not played in the event at this course before, the Frenchman was 11th around Valderrama a few weeks back. If you can compete there you can compete anywhere.
Siddikur Rahman 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Bangladesh player was 2nd the last time the event was played here. Was 2nd at the Panasonic Open India a few weeks back so in decent form. Perfect each way bet.
18+. Terms and Conditions Apply. Please bet responsibly.