Dylan Frittelli of South Africa is defending champion on the European Tour this week in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Anahita.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The European Tour heads for the tropical paradise of Mauritius this week and the tri-sanctioned AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. The best players from the European, Asian and Sunshine Tours will do battle for the title at the Four Seasons GC Anahita.

Four-time Major Championship winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els will make his debut at the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open.

The former World Number One will compete at the Four Seasons Golf Club Mauritius at Anahita, a course that he designed. “Hopefully a little ‘insider’ knowledge will work in my favour at Anahita,” he said.

This tournament was the first ever tri-sanctioned event on the European Tour and this will be the fourth hosting of the event. It was won in 2015 by George Coetzee at the Heritage GC and by Jeunghun Wang in the 2016 season at Anahita, then by Dylan Frittelli last year. An excellent field has gathered this time out including a number of top South African players.

Joining Ernie Els in the field are George Coetzee, Richard Sterne, Zander Lombard (fresh off his Q School victory) and defending champ Dylan Frittelli. Other big-name players teeing it up this week in Mauritius include: Bernd Wiesberger, Nicolas Colsaerts and Jordan Smith.

The course at the Four Seasons GC Anahita was designed by Ernie Els and it makes the most of its tropical setting. Backed by lush mountains and fringed by the crystal-clear lagoon, the six, stunning ocean-front holes stand out.

The weather forecast isn’t too great for the tournament – rain and thunderstorms could be a factor.

Venue: Four Seasons GC Mauritius Anahita, Beau Champ, Mauritius

Date: Nov 29 – Dec 2

Course stats: par 72, 7,401 yards

Purse: €1,000,000

Defending champion: Dylan Frittelli (-16)

How to watch the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

TV Coverage:

Thursday 29 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 8am

Friday 30 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 8am

Saturday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 7.30am and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am

Sunday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 7.30am and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?

BUY NOW: Now TV Sky Sports Pass – £7.99 for a day, £12.99 for a week or £33.99 for a month

Players to watch:

Jordan Smith – The Englishman enjoyed a strong finish to the 2018 season, picking up nearly €400,000 in his last four events. He’ll be keen to keep that good run going.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Matthias Schwab – The young Austrian has been showing promising form of late and was top-10 last week in Hong Kong.

Dylan Frittelli – The defending champion will draw on good memories in Mauritius. He finished the season strongly with a tied seventh place finish in the DP World Tour Championship.