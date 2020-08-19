The first ladies Major of the year takes place at the spectacular Royal Troon Golf Club on the west coast of Scotland

AIG Women’s Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

It is the first ladies Major of the year with the AIG Women’s Open being played at the magnificent Royal Troon Golf Club on the west coast of Scotland.

It has been a struggle for the women to get any golf this year, but helped by the Rose Ladies Series and the European Tour’s UK Swing we do have a major and it is on a fabulous Links course to boot.

Last year Hinako Shibuno won the event – the lady from Japan is in the field again and can be got at 70/1 with Betfred to win the event again.

Favourites for the event include the in form Danielle Kang (7/1 with Betfred), Minjee Lee (10/1 with Betfred) and Brooke Henderson (18/1 with Betfred).

AIG Women’s Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Lydia Ko 4 points each way at 25/1 with Betfred – Has suffered a couple of poor final rounds when right in contention both at the Scottish Open and the Marathon Classic – but has shown that she has the game to get into contention. Has of course won two Majors in the past and had a best of 3rd in the Open. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Georgia Hall 3 points each way at 35/1 with Betfred – Really like her chances – looked to be in fantastic form during the Rose Ladies Series where she won twice. She also, of course, famously won this event back in 2018.

Charley Hull 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – Won the Rose Ladies Series Order of Merit on the back of winning the first event and having a couple of runner-up finishes. Playing particularly solid golf at the moment. Has a best of 12th in this event that she will want to improve.

Gemma Dryburgh 1 point each way at 200/1 with Betfred – The Scot again impressed in the Rose Ladies Series, winning twice including over the Links test of Royal St George’s. Has gone over to the US and has impressed. Think she is very overpriced this week and I reckon she has a good performance in her. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

