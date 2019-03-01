Alex Cejka Disqualified For Using Old Green Reading Book

The Czech/German player was DQ'd from the Honda Classic because his old greens book didn't conform to the new restrictions

Another week…another Rules controversy?

Alex Cejka has become the first golfer to be disqualified for using an old green reading book after new regulations came in to limit their size and scale on 1st January.

The 12-time winner was level par for 14 holes at the Honda Classic but his tournament was quickly over after his playing partner Cameron Tringale noticed the old book and reported it to an official.

Ironically and perhaps a little harsh on Cjeka, the old book of PGA National is now useless because the greens have been re-done since last year.

PGA Tour rules official Robby Ware was the man to tell Cejka about his DQ, and said that the German knew that he was using an old book.

“It was brought to the committee’s attention that Alex might possibly be using some old greens reading materials,” Ware said.

“Alex was basically using an old yardage book and old greens reading materials that did not fit the size to scale limit.

“He knew he was using an old book. He told me that. I don’t know that he was completely understanding of what the scale limits are.”

“I saw it and told my caddie,” Cejka’s playing partner Cameron Tringale said.

“I mentioned it to [Alex Cejka] but was unfamiliar how exactly to proceed. I told the first official I saw what I had seen. I was perplexed.

“That doesn’t look right. Did I really see that?

“When we finished the 14th hole, I went to use the bathroom and when I came out I saw [Cejka] riding off in a cart.”

The new green reading book size/scale limits:

