The final event of the 2018 European Tour calendar year is in South Africa where Brandon Stone defends
Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf Betting Tips
The final European Tour event of the year is also going to be the final betting tips guide from me for the year.
The tour finishes in sunny South Africa at the Alfred Dunhill Championship being played at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane.
Brandon Stone won the tournament last season and he is in the field again this year at 16/1.
Last week’s winner Louis Oosthuizen is favourite to win again this week at just 5/1, while, three-time winner, Charl Schwartzel (13/2) is also well fancied.
Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Having had so many near misses in the past few weeks I am sticking to last week’s picks.
Dean Burmester 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – A poor 2nd round last week cost him his weekend spot, but he was 4th in the DP World Tour Championship just a few weeks ago, and has had a couple of top 20s here before.
Haydn Porteous 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another top 10 for the exciting South African last week – has played in this event a few times in the past with a best finish of 44th. Think he will do much better this week.
Darren Fichardt 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has played in this event on multiple occasions with a best of 4th in 2006. Although missed the cut last week has had a very good year while playing in South Africa – like his chances.
Zander Lombard 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Tied 15th last week, the frustrating South African has had a couple of appearances in this event in the past, and I like him at this price for an each way flutter.
