The final event of the 2018 European Tour calendar year is in South Africa where Brandon Stone defends

Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf Betting Tips

The final European Tour event of the year is also going to be the final betting tips guide from me for the year.

The tour finishes in sunny South Africa at the Alfred Dunhill Championship being played at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane.

Brandon Stone won the tournament last season and he is in the field again this year at 16/1.

Last week’s winner Louis Oosthuizen is favourite to win again this week at just 5/1, while, three-time winner, Charl Schwartzel (13/2) is also well fancied.

