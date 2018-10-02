The European Tour are back in Scotland this week, check out who we think is going to do well with our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips

After the drama and excitement of the Ryder Cup the world of golf are back to some kind of normality this week.

The European Tour has the superb Alfred Dunhill Links Championship taking place over the Old Course at St Andrews, 2018 Open Championship venue Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

There are some Rydder Cuppers on show again this week with Brooks Koepka being the favourtie at 9/1 while Tommy Fleetwood (12/1) and Tony Finau (14/1) also will get a load of attention.

Tyrrell Hatton is going for an incredible third victory in as many years in the event and following his own heroics at Le Golf National is 14/1 to win again this week.

