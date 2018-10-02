The European Tour are back in Scotland this week, check out who we think is going to do well with our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips
After the drama and excitement of the Ryder Cup the world of golf are back to some kind of normality this week.
The European Tour has the superb Alfred Dunhill Links Championship taking place over the Old Course at St Andrews, 2018 Open Championship venue Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
There are some Rydder Cuppers on show again this week with Brooks Koepka being the favourtie at 9/1 while Tommy Fleetwood (12/1) and Tony Finau (14/1) also will get a load of attention.
Tyrrell Hatton is going for an incredible third victory in as many years in the event and following his own heroics at Le Golf National is 14/1 to win again this week.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Eddie Pepperell 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – He has been in excellent form with five top 10s in the last couple of months, including at the Scottish Open and the Open – also 7th in this tournament in 2017, tough to ignore at these odds.
Tom Lewis 3 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two wins in his last three starts with a 3rd sandwiched between it, the Englishman is in the hottest form of his professional career. Finished 3rd here in 2013 and if the weather gods are on his side, he could do well again this year.
Matthew Southgate 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is a links master, with his best four results coming on links courses on the European Tour. He is a must pick at these odds.
Robert Rock 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is another player who is superb over links. Was 4th in this tournament last year and was 6th just a month ago at the Nordea Masters.
