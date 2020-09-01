Who is going to win the tournament held at Valderrama?

Andalucia Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour heads to Valderrama this week for the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters in what is usually a tight and close event.

The course usually tests the players immensely because of the overall difficulty of the design – chiefly small targets, narrow fairways and testing bunkering.

A week on from his playoff victory at the UK Championship, Rasmus Hojgaard currently sits as the favourite with odds of 12/1 with Betfred.

Some other players to look out for include Thomas Detry, Andy Sullivan, Martin Kaymer and Bernd Wiesberger who all sit at 14/1 with Betfred.

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Andalucia Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Thomas Detry 4 points each way at 14/1 with Betfred – Had it not been for Sam Horsfield, Detry would have had two wins during the UK-Swing which is as clear a sign as any that he is playing some excellent golf at the moment. He has now had a couple of weeks to recharge and it seems to be only a matter of time before he picks up his first European Tour win. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Robert MacIntyre 3 points each way at 28/1 with Betfred – MacIntyre’s last three results (T59, T66, T59) may be lacking but if his career so far tells us anything it is that he doesn’t play average golf for very long. In fact he has followed up a missed cut with a top-6 finish three times in his career so a player of his skill could easily find some form in Spain.

Adrian Otaegui 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred – A runner-up finish at the UK Championship was the high-point of what has been a very good run of form for the Spaniard. No doubt he will also have increased his confidence after securing a spot at the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot.

Brandon Stone 1 point each way at 80/1 with Betfred – It has been rather a mixed bag of late for Stone. A couple of missed cuts combine with some solid performances and a tied-6th at the UK Championship to create a tantalising prospect. He could quite easily miss the cut but on the other hand play really well to reward those willing to take a punt. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.